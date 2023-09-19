Ivan Parker Performs At East Dillon Baptist Church (with photo gallery)

Ivan Parker was in concert at East Dillon Baptist Church on Sunday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m.

Rev. James Smith welcomed everyone and had prayer. Announcements were made. A congregational song was led by Mrs. Connie Smith.

Rev. Smith introduced Ivan Parker and his son, Josh.

Ivan Parker and his son began with “Feeling At Home” followed by “Keep On Praising”.

Ivan Parker and his brother, Danny, were originally from Sanford, N.C.

Ivan Parker joined the Gold City Quartet and moved to the Georgia and Alabama area. From there, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee when he joined the Gaither Gospel Group.

He and his son have been traveling together for some time now. Josh has been playing guitar and is in charge of the music and sound system.

Ivan sang “He Touched Me” and “God Bless The USA”.

Ivan sang other songs while accompanied by Josh on the guitar. Ivan also presented the Word”

An invitation was given followed by the Postlude.

East Dillon Baptist Church is located at 702 South Sixteenth Avenue, Dillon.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

