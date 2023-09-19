LATTA – Henry Jefferson “Jeff” Parham, 78, passed away at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC, on September 18, 2023. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. graveside, Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Magnolia Cemetery in Latta, SC. A visitation will follow the service in the Fellowship House at the Latta Presbyterian Church. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

Jeff was born September 11, 1945 in Dillon, SC, the son of the late Frederick Melvin Parham and Angie Lee Clayton Parham. He graduated from Latta High School Class of 1963. Jeff attended Oakridge Military Academy and Central Wesleyan College in Central, SC, the school his grandfather founded, where he graduated with a BA degree. Later, Jeff added a Masters of Education degree and thirty six additional hours from Francis Marion University in Florence. Jeff taught school, mostly in the middle grades, for over forty years in both public and private schools. Like many of his family, he had a love of Charleston and lived there twice in his adult life. He finished his teaching career in the Dillon School system and taught many Dillon County residents who remember him fondly. He was a devoted member of Latta Presbyterian Church, having served as a deacon, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. Although not active in the church, due to his health, for several years, he faithfully tithed throughout his life.

Jeff is survived by his sisters-in-law, Hepsy Greer Parham of Florence, SC; nieces, Catherine Parham Theus (Walt) of Columbia, SC and Vera Elizabeth “Beth” Parham of Raleigh, NC, and Andrea C. Parham of Raleigh, NC; nephews, Benjamin C. Parham (Liz) of Hillsbourgh, NC, Dr. Fred M. Parham, III, of Durham, NC, and Walter M. Parham of Mt. Pleasant; six great nieces and nephews; and two great-great nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dr. F. M. Parham, Jr. and Lawrence Clayton Parham; and sister-in-law Linda Jones Parham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Communities of SC, Florence Employee Appreciation Fund, 2350 W. Lucas Street, Florence, SC, 29501: In honor of the dedicated Staff who cared for Jeff or Latta Presbyterian Church, PO Box 5, Latta, SC 29565.

