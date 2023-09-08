Harry Leicester Rownd, 91, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Westfield, NY, August 8, 1932, he was the son of the late Thompson Justus Rownd and Marian Crouch Rownd.

He was the owner and president of Rownd and Son, Inc., was the widower of the late Mildred Rownd, and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Survivors include his sons, Larry Rownd (Annette) of Dillon and George Skip Huggins (Janet) of Fort Payne, AL; brother, Mark Rownd (Judy) of Florida; grandchildren, Carla Rownd Meekins (Bobby), Jennifer Rownd Brown (Erin), & Jessica Rownd; great-grandchildren, Eli Meekins, MaKenna Meekins, Sydney Brown, Mason Brown, & Jordan Carter; nieces & nephews, Christie Rownd, Matt Rownd, & Gary Wellman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thompson Justus & Marian Crouch Rownd; sons, Michael Huggins & Steve Huggins; sister, Suzanne Wellman; and a nephew, Steve Rownd.