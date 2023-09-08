Death Notices

Funeral Service for Mr. William “Bill” Garner will be Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Berea Convention Center at 10:00AM located at 1062 Highway 38 S, Bennettsville, SC. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery. Mr. Garner passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1034 Kinney Court, Sellers, SC 29592.

Funeral Service for Ms. Isabella Samuel will be Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hazy Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00PM located at 3136 Hazy Grove Road, Hamer, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Samuel passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at her residence, in Winston Salem, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 801 East Main Street, Apartment A, Dillon, SC 29536.