James Lester Chavis was born on October 8, 1940 and left this Earth 82 years later on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee Chavis and Ruby Johnson, his wife Joan Chavis, his son Russell Chavis, daughter Jewel Clement, and siblings, Richard Chavis and Earl Chavis.

Jim, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Rockingham, North Carolina in 1940. he graduated from Rockingham High School in 1957 and joined the United States Army right after graduation. He enlisted under the Army Buddy System with his best friend, Sanford (Junior) Huggins, but they ended up separated. Jim completed his Army basic and advanced training and went on to serve at several Army bases to include service in Korea, and in Vietnam as a combat veteran. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he remained active in Veteran activities through the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he served as a Life Member and quartermaster for Dillon VFW Post 6091. In 2013, he was named Veteran of the Year by the Dillon County Veteran of the Year organization. At the time of his death, he was serving as its commander. He was also a member of the American Legion. He regularly volunteered with the Dillon County Help for Veterans organization, where he helped deliver bags of groceries to low-income military families.

Jim was very proud of his family and loved them with his whole heart. He leaves behind his daughters, Donna Chavis Pevato (Loyd), Judy Chavis (Gary) Ryan Derrick (Grant), Lorri Harvard (Vicki), Dannielle Clauson (Josh), and Cheryl Bunch (Rock). His precious grandchildren, Joseph Arnold, Jodi Harding, Ashley Scott, Joy Derrick, Landon Derrick, Lilly Clauson, Aryonna Bunch, Marie Potter, Savannah Crews, Dianna Dowdy, Aubrey Wood, and Kelsey Clement; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He also leaved behind his siblings: sisters, Myra Singletary, Gloria Chavis Gaddy, Deborah DeRatt (Alan) and his brother, Bobby Chavis (Nona).

He also leaved behind his friend and Native American Traditional Spiritual Leader from the Land of 2 Sands, Blue Eagle Brenda Bishop.

He loved his family, friends, his motorcycles, The Pee Dee Indians (his native tribe), fishing, engineering, and creating things. He studied electronics, PLC, Circuit analysis and design at Richmond Community College. He also studied radio and TV Electronics Class of 1976, ADPS Computer Technology at Fort Monmouth, NJ.

He retired from Marion County Technical Education Center where he taught Industrial Technology for 12 years until 2006, then worked part time as Information

Technologist until fully retiring in 2012. Teaching was something that he enjoyed, and he made many close-knit relationships with his students. He will be missed by many, but he invested his time into those he loved while he was here on Earth.

“When you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die, the world cries and you rejoice.”–Cherokee proverb.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at The American Legion, 2014 Hwy. 9 East in Dillon, S.C.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you to donate to the VFW Of Dillon, S.C, 2042 Hwy. 9 East, Dillon, SC, 29536; or Help For Veterans, Inc., P. O. Box 1712, Dillon, S.C. 29636.