Participants Sought To Complete Hurricane Evacuation Study

Help us help you be better prepared for hurricanes! The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is currently completing a new Hurricane Evacuation Study.

A key section of the study focuses on public behaviors and perceptions regarding hurricane evacuations. Your input via 10-minute survey will guide how the state plans for and responds to hurricanes in South Carolina.

Survey responses are completely anonymous, and anyone over the age of 18 living in coastal South Carolina is eligible to answer. The more responses we receive, the better our capabilities to serve the state in a hurricane.

You can find English and Spanish versions of the Hurricane Evacuation Study Survey at https://www.scemd.org/em-professionals/hurricane-evacuation-study/. If you have questions about this survey, please email SCEMD at hurricane@emd.sc.gov.