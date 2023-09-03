Free Regional COVID-19 Community Testing And Vaccinations: September 2, 2023-September 9, 2023

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events

Monday, September 4, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation-Pageland First Baptist Church

Operating from 8:30a-1p

No referral needed. Please call 877-529-4339 for an appointment. Team will be on lunch from 11:30a-12:30p.

Pageland First Baptist Church

203 W. Pigg St.

Pageland, SC 29728

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Friday, September 8, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-2:30p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

RAPID TESTS

For the week of September 4-8, self-administered rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All health departments are closed on Monday for the holiday.

o Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

o Clarendon County Health Department, 110. E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

o Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

o Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

o Dillon County Health Department, 1016 Old Latta Hwy., Dillon, SC 29536

o Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

o Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

o Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

o Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

o Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

o Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

o Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

o Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

o Stephens Crossroads Health Department, 107 Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC, 29566

o Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

o Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556

VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION

South Carolinians aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting specific vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Dillon

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 1-3:30p

Dillon Health Department

1016 Old Latta Hwy.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Myrtle Beach Health Department

700 21st Ave. N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Williamsburg

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Williamsburg County Health Department

520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A

Kingstree, SC 29556

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Georgetown Health Department

531 Lafayette Circle

Georgetown, SC 29440

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Conway Health Department

1931 Industrial Park Rd.

Conway, SC 29526

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marlboro

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Marlboro County Health Department

711 S. Parsonage St.

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Sumter County Health Department

105 N. Magnolia St.

Sumter, SC 29150

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Clarendon

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Clarendon Health Department

110 E. Boyce St.

Manning, SC 29102

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for pediatrics 5-6p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Hartsville Health Department

130 E. Camden Ave.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Lake City Health Department

137 N. Acline Ave.

Lake City, SC 29560

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Myrtle Beach Health Department

700 21st Ave. N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Friday, September 8, 2023

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for adults 11a-4p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marion

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Marion Health Department

206 Airport Ct., Suite B

Mullins, SC 29574

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Sumter County Health Department

105 N. Magnolia St.

Sumter, SC, 29150

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.