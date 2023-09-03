Free Regional COVID-19 Community Testing And Vaccinations: September 2, 2023-September 9, 2023

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events
Monday, September 4, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Chesterfield
Sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation-Pageland First Baptist Church
Operating from 8:30a-1p
No referral needed. Please call 877-529-4339 for an appointment. Team will be on lunch from 11:30a-12:30p.
Pageland First Baptist Church
203 W. Pigg St.
Pageland, SC 29728
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Friday, September 8, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-2:30p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
RAPID TESTS
For the week of September 4-8, self-administered rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All health departments are closed on Monday for the holiday.
o Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
o Clarendon County Health Department, 110. E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
o Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
o Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
o Dillon County Health Department, 1016 Old Latta Hwy., Dillon, SC 29536
o Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
o Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
o Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
o Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
o Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
o Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
o Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
o Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
o Stephens Crossroads Health Department, 107 Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC, 29566
o Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
o Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556
VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION
South Carolinians aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting specific vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Dillon
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 1-3:30p
Dillon Health Department
1016 Old Latta Hwy.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Florence
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Florence Health Department
145 E. Cheves St.
Florence, SC 29506
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Myrtle Beach Health Department
700 21st Ave. N.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Williamsburg
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Williamsburg County Health Department
520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A
Kingstree, SC 29556
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Georgetown Health Department
531 Lafayette Circle
Georgetown, SC 29440
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Conway Health Department
1931 Industrial Park Rd.
Conway, SC 29526
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Marlboro
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Marlboro County Health Department
711 S. Parsonage St.
Bennettsville, SC 29512
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Sumter County Health Department
105 N. Magnolia St.
Sumter, SC 29150
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Clarendon
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Clarendon Health Department
110 E. Boyce St.
Manning, SC 29102
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Darlington
Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group
Operating for pediatrics 5-6p
Carolina Pines Medical Group
701 Medical Park Dr.
Hartsville, SC 29550
Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Hartsville Health Department
130 E. Camden Ave.
Hartsville, SC 29550
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Florence
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Lake City Health Department
137 N. Acline Ave.
Lake City, SC 29560
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Myrtle Beach Health Department
700 21st Ave. N.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Friday, September 8, 2023
Darlington
Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group
Operating for adults 11a-4p
Carolina Pines Medical Group
701 Medical Park Dr.
Hartsville, SC 29550
Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.
Florence
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Florence Health Department
145 E. Cheves St.
Florence, SC 29506
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Marion
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Marion Health Department
206 Airport Ct., Suite B
Mullins, SC 29574
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sumter
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Sumter County Health Department
105 N. Magnolia St.
Sumter, SC, 29150
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.