Deadline Nearing For Scholarship Applications

Bold.org recently launched the $90K Barbara J. DeVaney Memorial Scholarship Fund and they’d love to receive more applications across the country.

Here are the basic details of the scholarship:

* Eligibility: Any female-identifying high school, undergraduate, graduate, or trade school student who’s a single mother, widow, immigrant, woman of color, first-generation college student, or survivor of abuse may apply for this scholarship. Students pursuing careers in the medical field, trades or STEM are strongly preferred.

* Amount: $90,000 ($10,000 for 5 winners; $5,000 for 7 winners)

* Winners: 12

* Application Deadline: Sep 21, 2023

* Scholarship link: https://bold.org/scholarships/barbara-j-devaney-memorial-scholarship-fund/