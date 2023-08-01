Dillon Second Baptist ‘Shine Jesus Light’ At VBS

Dillon Second Baptist Church held the opening ceremony for Vacation Bible School, Stellar Shine Jesus’ Light, on Sunday July 16, and continued through Thursday, July 20, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for ages 2-adults. There was something for everyone. A meal was served at 6:00 p.m. A great number turned out for the opening night. There were games and other activities for the children and adults. Rev. Ritchie Hicks and the entire congregation hosted the event. (Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

