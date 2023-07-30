Senate Report: Hot Weather

By Senator Kent Williams

We are currently in what is usually the hottest month of the year in the United States and our home state of South Carolina! With an average temperature range of 84 degrees to 98 degrees. In the place we call home, the highest daily average temperature is 92 degrees in July.

In the summer, everyone is enjoying the warmer weather. However, On Friday, June 29th, 2012, the hottest temperature ever recorded in South Carolina happened in Columbia at USC. It reached 113 degrees on that day. These records of heat go back to the year 1930! According to Brown University, if you combine the warmest days of the year for every state in the lower 48 states, July 26th would be the average hottest date in the nation!

To prepare for the hottest day in the nation, I would like to provide you with tips that would be useful to prevent heat-related illness or heat stress. Always wear appropriate clothing, stay well hydrated, and stay informed of the daily temperature and heat index to plan your day.

It is essential to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing on hot days. Stay cool indoors. Staying in an air-conditioned place will keep you from overheating and the feeling of illness when exposed to high levels of heat. Be mindful of electric fans. Although fans may provide temporary comfort, when the temperature is in the high 90s or greater, fans will not prevent heat-related illnesses. If you cannot access an air-conditioned place in your home, relocate to a shopping mall or public library for a few hours to spend time in the air conditioning or take a cool bath or shower.

Most people associate hydration with how active you are. Drinking plenty of fluids, regardless of how busy you are, plays a vital role in how to beat the heat. Do not wait until you are thirsty; drink water consistently throughout the day. If your doctor limits the amount you drink or has you on water pills, consult with your doctor on how much you should drink while the weather is hot. Avoid very sugary or alcoholic drinks. In high temperatures, these drinks cause you to lose more body fluid. In addition to your hydration for yourself, be sure to provide plenty of fluids to high-risk people! Infants, younger children, older family members, package delivery workers, people who are physically ill, and family pets.

Stay informed with your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips. Your local information will also provide additional guidance, and you may learn about cooling shelters or indoor activities in your area. Let’s support each other during this hot summer. In addition to your local news, you can find tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding severe weather and extreme heat. https://www.cdc. gov/niosh/mining/userfiles/works/pdfs/2017-126.pdf

