Dillon School District Four Approves 2023-2024 Budget

The Dillon School District Four Board approved their 2023-2024 budget recently.

The overall budget is an increase of 5.977 percent ($1,932,713) from $32,336,957 in fiscal year 2022-2023 to $34,269,670 in fiscal year 2023-2024.

The budget includes a $2,500 increase to each cell on the State Salary Schedule. All certified teachers with less than 23 years experience will also receive a step increase. Therefore, the beginning salary for a teacher with no experience is $42,500.

The budget includes a $2,500 increase in non-teaching positions as follows:

a) Classified employees on District Salary Schedules for their respective positions will receive at least a $2,500 increase. In addition, employees with less than 23 years experience will also receive a step increase.

b) District administration and other non-teaching employees not on above salary schedules will receive a $2,500 increase in salary.

The budget includes two one-time bonuses for employees in this category of $1,000 each.

Employer contribution rates for retirement increased 1.10 percent from 23.81 percent to 24.91 percent.

Employer contribution rates for the State Health Plans increased 1.85 percent. The total state health plan increase is 3.70 percent.

The property and casualty insurance premium increased 47.41 percent.

The total revenue from local sources for 2023-2024 is $7,105,042 compared to $7,264,513 in 2022-2023. The revenue from state sources is $25,464,878 in 2023-2024 compared to $25,104,170 in 2022-2023. The total revenue from all sources is $33,569,920 in 2023-2024 compared to $32,368,683 in 2022-2023.

The budget is balanced.