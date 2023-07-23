LATTA – Addie Galloway Smith passed away peacefully at Florence Place, Florence, SC, on Friday, July 7, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Dillon County, the only child of Jenny Coleman and William A. Galloway.

She attended Latta Schools and graduated in 1967. Inspired by health professionals in her family, Addie chose to become a nurse, working as a candy striper in her early years and earning a BS degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina in 1971. Upon graduation, she moved to Charleston, SC, and was employed as an orthopedic nurse by the Veterans’ Administration Hospital. She later moved to Dallas, Texas, where she continued her nursing career and met and married her husband, John Smith. While in Dallas, Addie participated in several charitable organizations and book clubs.

Addie and John shared a love for animals that later led Addie to make a career change into the pet industry. She became a lead sales representative for Vitakraft SunSeed, an influential pet food and supply company. Throughout the years that she worked with this company, she traveled extensively and made many friends, both humans and animals, across the country.

Among Addie’s many hobbies were music, needlework, and reading. Her artistic talent was apparent in the needlepoint canvases she completed and proudly displayed. Addie especially loved music and was a gifted pianist and vocalist. As a child, she became the pianist for her home church, and as an adult, she sang internationally with the RichTones, a division of the competitive Sweet Adelines vocal music organization. She served as the music librarian for the RichTones for many years. Addie also developed a keen interest in film music and was an active member of the Ennio Morricone Online Community. She made national and international friends with fellow Morricone enthusiasts and acquired an extensive library of film music. However, she remained close to her friends and family in South Carolina and enjoyed her annual visits to Latta and Beaufort.

Addie was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, and her step-daughter Jennifer Dossett. Survivors include her cousins: Conrad Hartz of Beaufort, SC, and Liz Fuller of Columbia, SC.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Latta United Methodist Church. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Animal Rescue Carolina, Inc., PO Box 210668, Columbia, SC 29221

animalrescuecarolina@yahoo.com

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.