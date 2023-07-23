Maxie Denis Jones, 68, “Pa Pa Honey” passed away at his home Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon.

Denis was born October 1, 1954 in Dillon, SC, the son of the late Maxie A. Jones and Sarah Harriett Causey Jones. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, member of the Church Brotherhood, and was active in the youth ministry on Wednesday nights. He worked the sideline chain gang for the Dillon Wildcats. Denis was also active in the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Captain Andrew T. Harllee Camp # 2010 and the Harllee Guard. He was a salesman for Little Debbie Cakes.

Denis is survived by his daughter, Kelly Jones Lott (Liston Martin of Dillon, SC) of Lake View, SC; brothers Michael Jones (Betsy) of Floyd Dale, SC, Larry Jones (Nancy) of Dillon, SC, David Jones (Dolores) of Dillon, SC; sister, Diane Cox of Hamer; most favorite daughter-in-law, Amy McKenzie Jones of Fork, SC; grandchildren, Alicia McKenzie, Austin McKenzie, Derrick Roberts (chocolate grandson), Arron Bourgoin, Adrieon Alford, Pamala Jones, Luke Jones, Weston Jones, Stephanie Lott; special friend, Lila Jones of Conway, SC; his best friend and companion, Buddy, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Denis Jones and brother-in-law, Jack Cox.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com