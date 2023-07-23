Verleen Osborne Emanuel, 88, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Florence, SC, May 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Foster Osborne and Vera Chavis Osborne.

Survivors include her children, Rev. Kenneth Mac Emanuel (Lori Byrd Emanuel) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jerry Glenn Emanuel (Marcus Mintz) of Hope Mills, NC, Suzette Thornsberry (Jerry Thornsberry) of Hope Mills, NC, Michael Eugene Emanuel (Beth) of Jacksonville, FL; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Hyatt, Christine Johnson, both of St. Paul, NC, and Kathy Kinlaw of Greenville, NC.

Mrs. Emanuel was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Maxie Emanuel.