Morgan Branford Johnson, 80, was born in Latta, SC on January 10, 1943. He was the son of the late Gary Johnson and Ruby Hayes Johnson. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Kagy Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Barbara McKenzie Johnson of Dillon; son, Morgan Christopher Johnson (Victoria) of Dillon; daughter, Michelle Johnson Wilson (Dayton,Sr.) of White Lake, NC; grandchildren, Megan Johnson and Ryan Johnson of Dillon and William Dayton Wilson, Jr. “D” of White Lake, NC; and brother-in-law, Daniel “Danny” McKenzie of Dillon who was like a brother to him.

He was a long time member of Second Baptist Church in Dillon, SC, where he served as a Deacon, R. A. Leader, and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of Mackey Lodge #77 Ancient Freemasons and was Past District Deputy Grand Master, Past Master of the Lodge, and was current Tiler. He as also part of the Minturn Cultural Society, and the Sandhills Emmaus Group. In addition, he served as the Treasurer and Trustee at Camp Pinehill for many years. He was a retiree of DuPont in Florence, SC.

He loved to read westerns and his Bible. He enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He delighted in outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, and camping.

He was skilled at welding and fabrication and was always willing to use his talents to help others. He loved God, and he loved people. He never met a stranger.

He went to be with the Lord July 18, 2023 at McLeod Medical Center in Florence, SC surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be held at Second Baptist Church on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon, SC. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery with Masonic Rites.

Memorials may be made to Mackey Lodge #77, 111 South 3rd Ave., Dillon, SC or a charity of your choice.

