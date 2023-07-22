Howard Keith Newell, 64, of Lake View, South Carolina passed away on Friday, July 14, at Duke Hospital after suffering a heroic battle with cancer.



Born on September 15, 1958 in Horry County, he was the son of the late James A. Newell and Ruby Sawyer Newell.

In Keith’s earlier years, his father was in the service, and they traveled the world before settling down in Fork when he was 11 years old. He graduated from Lake View High School in 1977.

He worked as a farmer and a well driller after graduating from high school. Later he worked for Dillon County. He has been employed by the Dillon County School District for more than 30 years. There he served as the Maintenance Supervisor for the district. He was best known in the area for his chicken bog, barbecue, and prime rib. He enjoyed grilling, hunting and fishing with his sons, and spoiling his granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Katrina Moody Newell; his children Austin Keith (Taylor) Newell of Fork and Kenneth Lucian Newell of Lake View; grandchild Caroline McKenna Newell; his siblings Sherri N. (David) Hawk, James A. (Nina) Newell Jr, and Sheila N. (Dale) Strickland; his three sisters-in-law: Carmella (Dennis) Moody, Debbie (Houston) Manning, and Kristin (DeLynn) Hyatt; and several beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A visitation service for Mr. Newell was held at 2:00 p.m., and the funeral service was at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at Fork Baptist Church. Mr. Newell will be laid to rest in the church cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View is assisting the family during this time.