Mr. Ernest Wendell Miller, Jr., age 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his son’s home on July 4, 2023.



Born in Dillon, SC, Ernie graduated from Lake View High School in 1982.

Following graduation, he joined the US Army, proudly serving his country. Ernie was a life-long resident of Lake View, the town he loved. He loved watching his grandchildren play ball and spending time with family and friends. Ernie loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He always enjoyed a good laugh.

He is survived by his parents, Ernest Wendell Miller, Sr. and Joan Price Miller, of Lake View, SC; a sister, Pamela Muha (Jeff) of Franklin, NC; a son, Albert Vance Miller (Julie) of Lake View, a daughter, Danielle Sellers of Lumberton, NC; nephews, Jonathan Miller of Pensacola, FL, and Charlie Jones of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Haley Miller, Brayden Miller, Paisley Miller, Damion Miller, Bradley Sellers, Caleb Sellers; great-nieces, Zana Miller, Tannely Miller, and Brittlyn Miller.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Lake View Perpetual Cemetery on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 4 p.m. Cooke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at cookefuneral.com. A graveside service will be performed by Rev. Robert Roundtree.