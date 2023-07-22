LATTA—Rev. Carroll Stephens went to his heavenly home on July 13, 2023, after an illness. He was born on June 22, 1940, in Latta, SC, a son of Lawrence and Pearl Stephens. He was married to Clara Stanton Stephens for 63 years.

Carroll graduated from Latta High School in 1958. He worked for many years at Burlington Mills, Latta IGA, and then as a rural mail carrier with the US Postal Service.

In 1963 Carroll was called into the ministry. While working a full-time job, he also preached in several small churches over the years, as needed. In 1988 Bermuda Baptist Church near Dillon, SC, asked him to fill-in while they searched for a pastor. Carroll’s “temporary” position at Bermuda ended with his health-related retirement 34 years later. Carroll loved the people of Bermuda Church and considered them family.

Carroll’s gift was ministering to others. He and Clara held a weekly chapel service at Sunny Acres Nursing Home for almost 50 years. They also made visits to several other nursing facilities weekly and regularly cooked and delivered meals to people. He enjoyed going to prayer breakfast meetings in Latta and Dillon and Brotherhood suppers at Bermuda Baptist.

His entire life Carroll was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish and paddle his one-man boat on the local rivers. He also loved meeting people and talking about their lives and their relationship with the Lord.

In addition to Clara, Carroll is survived by a son, Wayne Stephens; a daughter, Lisa (Hank) Fulmer; and a grandson, Dr Eric (Dr Kaleigh) Fulmer, his pride and joy.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Stephens Johnson, and a brother, Larry Stephens.

Visitation was held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Latta Baptist Church, Latta, SC, with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with a private interment in Magnolia Cemetery. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

Carroll requested that memorials be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 111, Dillon, SC, 29536, for the purchase of Bibles to spread the Gospel around the world.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.