MPD Electric Cooperative Makes Donation To Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault For

FLORENCE, SC – June 20, 2023 – MPD Electric Cooperative is pleased to donate $2,500 to the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault to assist the New Beginnings Transitional Shelter organization with providing comprehensive services to formerly abused women and children who are homeless as a result of the violence they have experienced. New Beginnings is located in the Wallace community and provides a supportive environment for women to rebuild their lives.



Pee Dee Coalition addresses family violence, child abuse and sexual assault over an eight-county region: Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Williamsburg, and Sumter. “For more than three decades, Pee Dee Coalition has served thousands of victims and survivors in our area,” said Matt Haynie, chief marketing officer for MPD Electric Cooperative. “It is truly our honor to present them with this donation to help continue their much-needed work in our community.”

“Pee Dee Coalition believes that the reduction of family violence, sexual assault, and child abuse should concern the total community—not just women and not just service providers—but all who value the basic human desire to be free from physical threat and harm,” said Janice Hamlin, New Beginnings Program Director. “Through this generous gift from MPD Electric Cooperative, women can learn there is life after domestic violence. “

The contribution is part of the cooperative’s bank, CoBank, and its “Sharing Success” program. CoBank matched MPD Electric’s contribution for the Pee Dee Coalition.