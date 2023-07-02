FMU Employees Recognized For Outstanding Service

Francis Marion University recognized four employees for their outstanding service during the annual FMU Staff Awards luncheon held at the Freshwater Ecology Complex Thursday.

Jennifer Floyd received the John J. Kispert Leadership Award, Carla Rogers was awarded the Marvin Lynch Humanitarian Award, and Lorraine Burnett and Dennis Sullen were named winners of the two Outstanding Staff Service Awards.



Floyd, the recipient of the Kispert Leadership Award, is the lab manager for the biology department. Her colleagues praised her for her exceptional work ethic and initiative to transform the department in significant ways since she began working at FMU.

Rogers, the winner of the Lynch Humanitarian Award, is a programmer in Campus Technology. She was noted for her kind, approachable demeanor and the volunteer work she does with the Pregnancy Center in Dillon.

Burnett, recipient of the Outstanding Staff Service Award for Service Departments is employed in Facilities Management. Her colleagues nominated her based on her attention to detail and willingness to go above and beyond in all she does. Sullen, who won the Outstanding Staff Service Award for Academic and Administrative Support Staff, is the university’s director of user services and desktop support. He was lauded for his exceptional customer service, technical expertise, and unparalleled support.

During the event, other FMU employees were recognized for their years of state service. Daniel Carmichael, Kelly Johnson, Andrea Narciso, Cristal Robbins, Nikki Robinson, Emmanuel Sarmiento, Anna Todd, and Melissa Ward were recognized for ten years of state service. Celebrating twenty years of service to the state were: Bryan Austin, Jennifer Cason, and Jay Evans. Maria McCormick was recognized for thirty years of service. Eight retirees from the past year were also honored at the luncheon: Benjamin Blanks, Jr., Gary Edwards, Tamara Gardner, Janet McLeod, Janet Pearson, Lynn Timmons, and Marcella Turner.