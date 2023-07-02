Six Local Churches Hold Community VBS

Six local churches came together to serve the south Latta area with a community Vacation Bible School. Sardis Baptist, New Memorial Temple of Praise, Great Expectations Church, Tabernaculo Evangelico, and Pyerian Baptist Church joined to reach children and adults with the good news of Jesus Christ. A pastor from each church shared the message each night with the adults and members of the churches teamed together to teach and play games with the children. Crafts were done by the children each night and snacks and drinks were provided. Eleven people made decisions to follow Jesus. The churches enjoyed fellowship and a blessed spirit the entire week.

The final night included a hot dog party with bounce houses for the kids and fellowship outside after the message. The pastor have gotten together and are planning further events among the congregation in the coming year and into the next, including working in Dillon as well as Latta.





