SCDPS Promotes Sonny Collins To Serve As Commander Of Troop Ten’s Ten’s Community Relations, Recruiting, and Employment Unit

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has promoted Edward W. “Sonny” Collins to serve as Commander of Troop Ten’s Community Relations, Recruiting, and Employment Unit (CRREU) for the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The CRREU includes supervision over the Community Relations Officers (CROs), recruiting, employment, and the FOIA office.



Captain Collins has served as a community relations officer with the Highway Patrol for the past 18 years, during which time he progressed to the rank of lieutenant of the CRREU in 2021. He was named Commander of the CRREU to succeed R. Kelley Hughes, who was promoted to Major of Administrative Support for the Highway Patrol.

“I am pleased to announce Captain Collins as the new commander over the CRREU. His extensive experience with public relations and his time as a trooper has prepared him to manage the various critical functions of this unit. I know his experience will serve him well as he assumes his new leadership position,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Commander, Colonel Christopher N. Williamson.

Captain Collins has nearly 26 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a state trooper for 21 years.

He also served as a deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for nearly five years prior to joining the Highway Patrol. He received advanced education in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina – Sumter. Captain Collins was also recognized with the SC Sheriff’s Association Medal of Valor in 2001.

A native of Lake City, he is married to Tammy Collins. He and his wife currently reside in Coward, SC with their daughter.

He is involved with the Carolina Academy School Board and the St. Paul United Methodist Church.

