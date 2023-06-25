DHEC Reminds Farmers to Register for Training on Upgrades to WIC’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds South Carolina farmers who already participate in the Women Infants & Children (WIC) Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) – or who would like to begin participating in the program – to register for a required training session about upcoming improvements to the checkout process.

Beginning in July, the FMNP will transition from paper checks to a shopper card and mobile app. The electronic transaction will allow farmers to receive payment more quickly with direct deposits to their bank accounts.

“We’re excited to implement this upgrade to the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, as replacing paper checks with an electronic method will streamline the checkout process for WIC participants and farmers and will help farmers receive their payments faster,” said Berry Kelly, director of DHEC Community Nutrition Services.

DHEC manages the state’s WIC program, which provides nutrition education and supplemental foods for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children under five who qualify for the program. The FMNP provides WIC participants with benefits to purchase fresh, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs.

In addition, the program promotes South Carolina’s farmers’ markets and the healthy produce they offer across the state.

All farmers who participate in the FMNP must attend one training session about the transition to electronic transfer. For convenience, the trainings will be offered in-person or virtually.

In-person trainings are 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on:

July 11 at DHEC, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia

July 12 at Pee Dee Research & Education Center, 2200 Pocket Road, Darlington

Online training dates are July 18 and 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Farmers must register for either an in-person or online training session at least two days prior to the session at scdhec.gov/FarmersMarket. Any farmer interested in joining the program can contact DHEC at 1-800-922-4406 for more information.

DHEC encourages all qualifying caregivers to access WIC, including moms, dads, or grandparents caring for grandchildren, as well as foster parents. Learn more about WIC at scdhec.gov/wic.