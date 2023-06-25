Mildred “Peggy” A. Carmichael, 81, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Pee Dee Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Born January 31, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Crawford Arrington and Josephine Wheeler Arrington. She was the widow of the late John Mac Carmichael.

Survivors include her daughter, Shea Wallace (Trey) of Dillon; sons, John “J” Carmichael, Denise Moore & Mikey of Dillon and Michael Carmichael (Elizabeth) of Dillon; brother, William Arrington; grandchildren, Pelaur McCallum (Jesse), Chelsey Bryant (TJ), Tripp Wallace (Sara), Hannah Carmichael, Ashlyn Carmichael, and McLeod Carmichael; great-granddaughter, Della Mae Carmichael.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Harriet Shooter, Wilhelmina Lee, Carol Lewis, Sally Shooter, and Rebecca “Polly” Lee; brothers, Edward Dudley Arrington, Garland Arrington, and Herbert Arrington.