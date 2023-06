Miss South Carolina 2023 Crowned

The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, on Saturday evening, crowned Miss Bridge City, Jada Samuel, as Miss South Carolina 2023.



Miss Samuel hails from Greenville, South Carolina, and is 26 years old. She performed a monologue, and previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award.

Miss South Carolina 2023, Jada Samuel, received a $60,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America later this year.

The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization also named four additional delegates as runners up in the 2023 Miss South Carolina competition:

First Runner Up: Miss Greater Carolina, Davis Walsh

Second Runner Up: Miss Charleston, Sydney Ford

Third Runner Up: Miss Clemson, Berkley Bryant

Fourth Runner Up: Miss North Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu