Crystal Arnette Named Director Of Critical Care Services Of McLeod Health

McLeod Health Dillon is pleased to announce that Crystal Arnette, BSN, RN, has been named Director of Critical Care Services.



In this role, she will oversee the daily operations of the Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Unit.

Crystal has over 12 years of experience in Emergency and Critical Care Nursing, and most recently held the position of Patient Care Supervisor for the McLeod Health Cheraw ED and ICU.

“I chose McLeod at the very start of my nursing journey, and I continue to choose McLeod Health because I truly believe in our core values and our vision for healthcare excellence,” Crystal said. “I also love how dynamic the nursing profession is at McLeod. In any nursing role, professional and personal growth can be fostered by participating in various projects and collaborating on different committees.”

Crystal looks forward to her new role at McLeod Health Dillon. “McLeod Health Dillon is where my family and friends come to receive care,” she said. “It is my duty to my community to do my part to ensure that the residents of Dillon and neighboring counties receive the safest and highest quality care.”

Crystal received her Associates Degree in Applied Science, Nursing from Florence Darlington Technical College in 2011 and her Bachelor of Science, Nursing from South University in 2015.

She served in the South Carolina Army National Guard from 2004-2012 with extended activation during Operation Enduring Freedom to Kandahar, Afghanistan (2007-2008) and Ft. Bragg, NC. She also served as a Combat Medic, growing to the rank of Sergeant.

Crystal and her husband, Christopher, have two children: Micah (9) and Adelyn (6).