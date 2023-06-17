Micky Watts Elected President Of National Automotive Finance Association

MULLINS, June 8, 2023 – Anderson Brothers Bank is pleased to announce that SVP Indirect Lending Micky Watts has been elected President of the National Automotive Finance Association at its annual conference in Plano, Texas. NAF is the industry’s premier non-prime automobile finance association with industry-leading members such as GM Credit, Ally, and Wells Fargo.



“Micky has served on the NAF Board of Directors for many years and is the founder and leader of our Dealer Services department with over $250 million in auto loans originated by dealers across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia,” said David Anderson, President and CEO of Anderson Brothers Bank. “Congratulations, Micky, you make us proud!”