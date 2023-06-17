Dillon High School Holds Graduation Ceremony (with photo gallery)



Spirit of the Wildcat Award

Dillon High School held its 2023 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Dillon Memorial Stadium. DHS Army JROTC posted colors. Principal Gibbs welcomed parents and graduates. Dr. Harriet Jackson gave reflections. Graduate Presenters were Valedictorian, Mattie McIntyre, Salutatorian, Makayla Ellison, and 3rd Honor Graduate, Logan Grice.

The presentation of class and diplomas were conducted by Superintendent Mr. Ray Rogers, Principal Timothy Gibbs, Asst. Principals, Mrs. Wendy McDaniel, Mrs. Sandy Cook, and Board Member Mr. Earl Gleason. Dr. Harriet Jackson gave closing remarks. Congratulations to DHS 2023 Graduates!!!















