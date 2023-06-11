SPARTANBURG, SC (06/01/2023)– Dr. Timothy Schmitz, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the spring 2023 semester.
Anna Brown of Dillon, South Carolina
James Carroll of Dillon, South Carolina
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. For more information, go to www.wofford.edu.I v
Two Local Students Named To Wofford Dean’s List
