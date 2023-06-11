Two Local Students Named To Wofford Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (06/01/2023)– Dr. Timothy Schmitz, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the spring 2023 semester.

Anna Brown of Dillon, South Carolina

James Carroll of Dillon, South Carolina

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.