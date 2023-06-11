Cousar Graduates From Lander University

Lander University conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees to over 500 graduates during the University’s 167th Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday, May 3. The Class of 2023 includes graduates from local communities, cities and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally. Among the graduates was Lamika Anquasha Cousar with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She is also a Golden L graduate. Golden L is given to graduates who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher in the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.