John Gasque Awarded S.C. Association of Counties 2023 Board of Directors Scholarship

The South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) has awarded a 2023 Board of Directors Scholarship to John Gasque of Latta High School.

Dillon County Council Vice-Chairwoman Detrice McCollum Dawkins was on hand to present the award to Gasque on Class Night.

Each year, SCAC awards four $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of counties chosen by lot, and Dillon County was selected in the 2023 draw.

“The scholarships are another way our Board and organization give back to the communities we serve, and it is always such an honor to recognize the talented young people in our counites as they prepare for the next steps in exciting futures,” said SCAC President Debra Summers of Lexington County Council.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must plan to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall.

Gasque is the son of Johnny Mac and Laura Gasque of Dillon. Ranked in the top 10 percent of his class, he plans to major in computer engineering at Clemson University. He is a member of the National Honor Society and captain of his school’s Academic Challenge Team. He’s held multiple offices in the Future Farmers of America and this year competed in the national farm business management competition at the national convention. Gasque is percussion captain in the school’s marching band and received a Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award in recognition of his accomplishments in music. In addition, he’s a member of the cross country and track and field teams and is a staff member for both yearbook and the school newspaper.

Outside of his academic studies and extracurricular activities, Gasque has worked as a farmhand at Gasque Farms. He’s also active in Boy Scouts of America and is working toward his Eagle Scout award. He was selected as a Boys State delegate, where he served as adjutant general. Gasque is a member of Union Baptist Church and active in the youth group there.

SCAC’s Board of Directors Scholarship Selection Committee met in the spring to evaluate applicants for this award. Applicants must submit an application form and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. The selection is based on the essay, grades, school activities, and community involvement.

SCAC is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving county government in South Carolina. Chartered in 1967, it is governed by a Board of Directors composed of county officials from across the state and works to empower its members through advocacy, education and collaboration.

