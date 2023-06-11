Mount Calvary Baptist Church Holds Vacation Bible School (with photo gallery)

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held the opening ceremonies for Vacation Bible School entitled “Stellar Shine Jesus’ Light” on Sunday, June 4, with a meal for the workers and the children.

Afterwards, Mount Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor Harold Cooke opened Vacation Bible School with a warm welcome and prayer to all of those in attendance.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church’s Children’s Director Miss Linda McKenzie and an entire group of volunteers worked countless hours preparing the beautiful setting and decorations for Vacation Bible School. The American flag, the Christian flag, and the Bible were all acknowledged with respect. Those in attendance participated in songs and the children participated in a dancing skit while a couple of adults did a skit.

There was inside and outside games while learning of Jesus.

There were classes for all ages including youth and senior adult adults. VBS continued nightly through Thursday, June 8, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. At 6:00 p.m. nightly,a meal was served for children attending Vacation Bible School.

For more information call 843-774-7871.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon. Pastor Harold Cooke.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.















































