Mount Calvary Baptist Church Honors Graduates (with photo gallery)

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held a Graduate Sunday on Sunday, May 21, at the 10:30 morning worship service.

Pastor Harold Cooke introduced the graduates. Each graduate was given a gift by the church. The graduates honored were: Meredith Campbell and Lilly Grey Smith of 5K; high school graduates were: Madison Bailey, Ashlyn Barber, Anna Grant, Logan Grice, Savannah Miller, and Zachary Peacock; and college graduates were: Kathryn Griffey, Kaylie Miller, and Elizabeth Outlar. There was Worship Through Praise with songs “Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus” and “Moment By Moment”. Pastor Cooke spoke from Jeremiah 20:10-14.

Worship Through Commitment was “The Savior Is Waiting”.

The Postlude was by Linda McKenzie.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

