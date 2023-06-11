PHOTO GALLERY: 7 On 7 Football Begins

The Dillon High School football team is hosting teams from the area in seven-on-seven competition at the three practice football fields located behind Dillon High School off of Hwy. 301 North on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until noon through the end of June.

Teams from Darlington, Hartsville, Marion, Hannah-Pamplico, Cheraw, Dillon, Johnsonville, etc. are participating.

You are encouraged to come out and support these teams. Admission is free.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.







































