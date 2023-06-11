Latta High School Band Has Great School Year

Latta High School band has had a great school year 2023-2024. We specifically would like to take the time to recognize Hannah-Grace Munn who made 5th chair clarinet in the Senior Region Band for Region 5. She has also auditioned and received the position of Drum Major for the 2023-2024 Marching Vikings Band. We want to recognize Kristian Hennagan who made 8th chair Tuba in the Senior Region Band for Region 5 and is the Marching Vikings Band Brass Captain for the 2023-2024 Marching season. We want to also recognize Gavril Tiburcio who made 3rd chair oboe in the All-State band. Gavril also is first chair flute in the Marching Vikings Band, is a member of the SC Youth Philharmonic Orchestra where he plays the violin, and he has recently been accepted to the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.

