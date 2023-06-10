Dillon School District Four To Provide Summer Meals At No Charge

Dillon School District Four is pleased to announce that Lake View High will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option as an open site.

Seamless Summer Option provides breakfast and lunch at no charge for school age children (18 and under). This program will begin on June 5, 2023 and end on June 29, 2023. Breakfast and lunch will be served 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Monday thru Thursday. Everyone will receive a bagged breakfast and a hot lunch to go.

All students enrolled in the Summer Boost Program at Lake View Elementary, East Elementary, and South Elementary will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge. All students enrolled in the Summer Reading Camp at Gordon Elementary will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge. All students enrolled in Credit Recovery at Dillon High will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge.

If you have any questions please contact Missy Moody Food Service Coordinator at 843-774-1200.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.