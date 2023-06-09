George Thomas “Tommy” Samaha, Jr.

LITTLE RIVER-George Thomas Samaha, III (Tommy) died June 3, 2023. He was the son of the late George Thomas Samaha, Jr. and Margaret Platt Samaha. He was born on November 28, 1944, in Mullins, SC.



He was a graduate of Dillon High School, Pembroke State University, the University of South Carolina and Regent University. He was a school teacher, real estate broker and attorney. He was an Eagle Scout and earned the God and Country Award.

After his wife and family his greatest loves on this earth were the nation and people of Israel.

He attended St. Paul AME Church in Little River.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara MacMillan Samaha and their four sons: George Thomas Samaha, IV (Carmin) and their three children: Chesney Faith Samaha, Jack Aaron Samaha and Scarlett Hope Samaha; James Asher Samaha (Ellen) and their sons Asher Kelly Samaha and Sterling Dominic Samaha; Samuel Joseph Samaha (Katie) and their children: Lily Grace Samaha, Kai Joseph Samaha, Maryn Frances Samaha, Leo Robert Samaha and Philip Jude Samaha; Nicholas Mitrie Samaha(Rebecca) and their children: Zoe Olivia Samaha and Daniel Thomas Samaha.

He is also survived by four sisters: Susan Samaha DeClue, Michele Samaha Robinson, Katherine Lunney Pinkleton (Chris) and Sarita Samaha Bethea (Fitzhugh). Also, many nieces and nephews and a host of cousins in the Samaha, Saleeby, Harrelson, Platt, Cartwright and Berry families.

A celebration of his life will be held at Cooper Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

The family will receive friends and relatives immediately after the service at the home of Fitzhugh and Sarita Bethea, 1300 Richard Street, Dillon, SC.

Memorials may be made to Christian Believers United, P.O. Box 1000, Montreat, NC 28757.