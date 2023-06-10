Sellers Town Council To Meet June 13th

The Sellers Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sellers Library/Resource Center. The agenda is as follows:

1. Call To Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Prayer

4. Freedom of Information Act

5. Minutes from the May 9th, 2023 Council meeting

5A. Motion to accept the minutes as read.

5B. Motion to second acceptance of minutes as read.

6. Finance Report

7. Old Business

8. Library/Resource Center was sprayed for ants on May 26th, 2023

9. The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault had their dedication and Open House on May 11, 2023. Sellers Victims Advocate, Marecia Hall was in attendance.

10. Info and flyers were given out from Get Connected SC for better or affordable internet service.

11. Clean-up along railroad tracks performed on May 13th

12. Field Day results

13. Mayor Locklear attended and presented a plaque at the renovation ribbons cutting ceremony at Sellers Chapel Baptist Church on May 21, 2023

14. Resource Center Contract revision

15. Raccoon Festival Account

16. Duke Energy bill for the Library/Resource Center

17. Council member reports or comments

18. Closing Prayer

19. Adjournment