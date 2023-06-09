Mrs. Carrie Mae Elvington died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at McLeod Medical Center Seacoast of Longs, SC.

A funeral service will be Friday, June 9th at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake View. A burial will follow at Lake View Perpetual Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at 2:00 at the church, prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Carrie Mae was born in Orrum NC, the daughter of the late William Allen and Louella Lawson Britt. She was an avid member of First Baptist Church, a member of the Women’s Prayer Group and the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She worked at Carpostan Industries and loved to farm and raise gardens.

She is survived by her sons, Johnny K. Elvington (Landis) and Tony Elvington (Alice); daughters, Peggy Elvington and Vickie Elvington; a daughter in law, Lorraine B. Elvington; grandchildren, Angie Smith, John M. Elvington, Robert Elvington, Johnny K. Elvington, Jr. and Shelley Elvington, and Ashley Elvington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle Elvington; a son, Michael Elvington, and a granddaughter Allison Elvington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lake View, SC.