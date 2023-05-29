PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Softball v. Green Sea Floyds

PHOTO GALLERY

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators edged the visiting Green Sea Floyds Lady Trojans 11-10 in a 10-inning thriller played in Lake View on Tuesday, April 11.

The Green Sea Floyds Lady Trojans’ placed a run onto the scoreboard in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0.

Lake View’s Emma King hit a grounder to second for out 1, Chloe Cox hit a grounder to #short for out 2, Raven Locklear garnered a walk, and Hollie Scott hit a grounder to second and the runner was out at second on a fielder’s choice to keep the Lady Wild Gators off of the scoreboard.

Hollie Scott replaced Raven Locklear on the mound in the top of the second inning. She retired the side in 1-2-3 fashion as a hot grounder was hit to the pitcher for out 1, #11 for the Lady Trojans went down on strikes while watching, and #10 struck out swinging.

Lake View’s Hanna Coburn hit one to the pitcher who slowed the ball but the runner was safe at first. On a fielder’s choice by Lake View’s LaKayla Chavis was out at second. Kaleigh Blackmon went down swinging as did Za’Kiara Waters for Lake View.

After 2 innings of play, Green Sea held a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Trojans’ #7 grounded out to second, and #13 hit a fly to center for out 2. #18 managed to tap one over short for a single while #15 hit a fly to center for out 3.

In the bottom of the third, Lake View’s #21 hit a grounder to first for out 1 followed by Emma King who hit one down the first base line for a stand-up triple. Chloe Cox garnered a walk. Raven Locklear lined one to left for a stand-up double and 2 rbi to give Lake View a 2-1 lead. Hollie Scott hit a fly to right for out 2, and Hanna Coburn hit a fly to left for out 3. After 3 innings of play, Lake View had the first lead of the game, 2-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Raven Locklear returned to the mound for Lake View. Green Sea Floyds’ #16 was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a juggled ball. #3 for the Lady Trojans dribbled one to the pitcher and made it to first safely as the pitcher held the base runner at third. Green Sea Floyds’ #4 struck out swinging for out 1. #11 hit a grounder to second and was out at first but picked up a rbi to knot the score at 2 each. #10 hits a grounder to third and was out at first to end the top of the fourth inning.

Lake View’s LaKayla Chavis was hit by a pitch, and Kaleigh Blackmon also garnered a walk to place runners on first and second with no outs. Zy’Kiara Waters attempted a bunt and both runners advanced to second and third. Zy’Kiara Waters hit a grounder to third and was out at first but picked up a rbi to give Lake View a 3-2 lead with a runner on second in scoring position. Lake View’s #21 struck out watching for out 2. Emma King received an intentional walk to place runners on first and second. Chloe Cox dropped one into short center for a single to place runners on second and third. Hollie Scott hit a hot line drive to third that ended the scoring threat.

In the top of the fifth inning, Green Sea Floyds had a 3-run home run to take the lead.

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators will travel to Lamar on Friday, April 14, for a 6:00 p.m. game against the Lady Silver Foxes.

The Green Sea Floyds will travel to Latta on Friday, April 14, for a 6:00 p.m. game against the Lady Vikings.

