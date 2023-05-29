PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Baseball v. Green Sea Floyds

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

The Lake View Wild Gators defeated the Green Sea Floyds Trojans 4-1 in varsity baseball action played in Lake View on Tuesday, April 11, with Zach Hunt on the mound.

Lake View is in first place in 1A Region 6 with a 4-0 record.

Green Sea Floyds is 6-5 overall and in third place with a 3-2 record in 1A Region 6.

Lake View will travel to Pamplico to face Hannah-Pamplico on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:00 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds will travel to Latta on Friday, April 14, for a 6:00 p.m. match up against the Vikings.