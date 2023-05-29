Three DHS Players Sign To Play Basketball At Next Level

PHOTO GALLERY

Three Dillon High School Wildcats signed to further their education and basketball careers on Monday, May 22, at the Dillon High School Gymnasium.

Head Basketball Coach Bryan Grice, family members, teammates, DHS students, and friends were present for this great event. Jordan Purnell and Za’Vieon Clark both signed with Mount Olive University of Mount Olive, North Carolina, and Ka’Nazion Deberry signed with Columbia International University of Columbia, S.C.

Coach Grice praised Ka’Nazion Deberry as he did a great job while on the Dillon High School basketball team. We are expecting great things from him.

Having been influenced by his family, Jordan “Ice Man” Purnell has played basketball for 10 years since he was 8 years old. His family has always encouraged him to play the game he loves so much, the game he has concentrated his efforts to becoming a better basketball player. While at Dillon High School, he was always “relaxed”.

Coach Grice stated “when one decides to go off to college, one should do one’s best. It’s up to you. This is the first step to success.”

Purnell believes he will be a good fit for Mount Olive because his core values are aligned with Mount Olive’s values such as honesty, courage, gratitude, respect…just to name a few.

As Purnell on his Business major at Mount Olive, he will also use his positive attitude and leadership skills on and off the court where he should be a shooting or point guard.

Purnell recalls his first MVP trophy in the sport of basketball.

When Purnell is not playing basketball or studying, he devotes some time to fishing and other outdoor activities.

Purnell’s parents, Roy and Sherri Purnell, are very proud of their son and his accomplishments on and off the court. “We are so excited to see Jordan “ball out” at the collegiate level,” exclaimed both of them. “We look forward to his future accomplishments.”

Although Clark received offers from St. Andrews, Northland College, Prince George Community College, and others, he chose Mount Olive University.

Having been influenced by his older brother, Za’Vieon Clark has been playing basketball since he was 4 years old. While playing rec basketball, Clark received the Rec All-Star MVP. While at Dillon High School, he was the team’s “Superman”. He helped the team win a few extra games.

Clark should fit well in the program at Mount Olive University as he feels the university offers him the opportunity to take his skills in basketball to the next level and hopefully offer him a better opportunity at the next level.

As Clark moves from high school to the university level, he carries with him all that has been taught by his coaches over throughout the years and also the motivation and faith that his family has had in him.

While pursuing his business administration and management degree, he will hopefully be a point guard or a shooting guard.

While at Dillon High School, Clark received an All-Region award.

Clark devotes all of his time to basketball as he does not have any hobbies other than basketball except the time he studies.

Za’Vieon’s parents, Shyenia Robertson and William Clark, are very proud of their son. Both remarked, “Za’Vieon is a good basketball player, and we are very proud of his accomplishments. We hope he will continue to pursue his interest in basketball and will excel in the game. We look forward to his accomplishments both on and off the court.”

Ka’Nazion Deberry signed with Columbia International University where he will major in sports management and continue his love of basketball. He has been playing basketball for 8 years having been influenced by his Uncle Timmie Benjamin and his cousin De’Sha Benjamin.

While concentrating his time and efforts to basketball, he believes he should be a good fit at Columbia International University as the university has shown him that they are willing to help his grow and prepare him for his future.

As he moves to the university from the high school level, he carries his belief in persevering in all challenges with him.

He should receive playing time as a small forward.

While at DHS, Ka’Nazion received several awards.

His Mother, Alicia Pugh, is very proud of her son. “She wishes him the best success ever while pursuing his university studies and his love of playing basketball. I look forward to his accomplishments,” she stated.