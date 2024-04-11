Sheriff Hamilton Discusses Changes In Gun Laws (Constitutional Carry)

In this edition of The Sheriff’s Spotlight The Dillon Herald sat down with Dillon County Sheriff Jamie Hamilton to discuss the Constitutional Carry and what the law consists of and how his department will adjust with the new open carry law. Sheriff Hamilton would like to see education and transparency from individuals who choose to open carry. He feels with the new open carry law in effect the key is communication between the public and his department.The department has been training and will continue to train to implement safety measures for the officers and to ensure the public’s constitutional rights are not violated.

Sheriff Hamilton is asking for transparency from the public when interacting with law enforcement while carrying a firearm not only for the safety of the officers, but for the public as well. He feels it’s important that the public educate themselves on the new law. For more information on constitutional carry visit www.sled.sc.gov. You can also call The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.



Sheriff Hamilton Discusses “Are You Okay?”

For Senior Citizens in Dillon County

Sheriff Hamilton would like to make the public aware of The “Are You Okay?” program for senior citizens in Dillon County. Moses Heyward at The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to some of the senior citizens within Dillon County to let them know we are here for them and they are not forgotten. Moses Heyward has around 87 seniors signed up but would like to see this number grow. It’s a great way for our seniors to be updated on possible phone scams the department may be aware of. He would like to ensure our seniors have transportation to obtain needed medications. Moses Heyward can be contacted Monday-Friday at The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.



Sheriff Hamilton Discusses County-Wide Drug Task Force In Conjunction With City Of Dillon Police Department, Town Of Latta Police Department, and

Town of Lake View Police Department

This task force will combat the gun and drug problem in our county. The Sheriff along with Police Chief’s meet every three weeks to discuss the challenges the agencies face and ways to work together to combat the issues. Sheriff Hamilton has signed a Metro Agreement with each municipality in Dillon County.

Sheriff Hamilton is pleased with the work that his department and the municipalities within the county have put forth and looks forward to a safer Dillon County.

The Dillon Herald would like to thank Sheriff Jamie Hamilton for his time for a quick update to the citizens of Dillon County. For more information regarding this article, or how to obtain information on the new Open Carry Law, “Are You Okay” program, and the combined task force, please reach out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.