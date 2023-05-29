PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Baseball v. Lowcountry Leadership

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.













The 9-3 Lake View Wild Gators Region 6 A champions advanced to the Lower State 1 A playoff in varsity baseball with a come from behind 5-2 win over the 15-8 Lowcountry Leadership NaviGators of Hollywood, S.C., on Monday, May 8, in Lake View.

Lake View’s Chase Price began on the mound and faced Noah Schaffer who went down swinging for out one. He walked Maelee Hernandez, and #31 hit a grounder between short and third for a single to place runners at first and second. CJ Miller hit one deep to left for a double and a rbi to give Lowcountry Leadership a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Caden Johnson-Pellos hit a grounder up the middle and arrived safely due to an error and a run scored to give the NaviGators a 2-0 over Lake View. Brian Early connected for a single prior to Caleb Peeples going down swinging to end the top of the first inning.

Kason Herlong managed a lead-off single to right as he faced #2 for Lowcountry Leadership. Hunt went down swinging. Herlong stole second and a bad throw to second allowed him to steal third. Lake View’s Tucker Bass sac bunted, and Lake View was on the scoreboard. After 1 inning of play, the NaviGators were up 2-1. Lowcountry Leadership was unable to muster a score in the top of the third inning. Lake View’s Luke Price hit an inside-the-park home run to deep center to knot the score at 2 in the bottom of the second inning.

The score remained tied at 2 after 4 innings of play.

Lake View went up on a Chris McGill double in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Chase Price picked up the win. He pitched 5 innings and struck out 7 and walked 1. Zach Hunt came in from the bullpen and pitched the final 2 innings to pick up the save.

The Lake View Wild Gators will travel to Turbeville to face the East Clarendon Wolverines today, Thursday, May 11.

Support your team.