The Latta Lady Vikings won 9-6 over the visiting Green Sea Floyds Lady Trojans in varsity softball action played in Latta on Thursday, April 13.

Latta Softball Head Coach Jenny Melton picked up her 100th win as a Latta Coach in this game.

See post on May 14, 2023.

