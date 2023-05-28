PHOTO GALLERY: A Day Of Love For Titus Bethea

A DAY OF LOVE FOR TITUS BETHEA

A Day of Love for Titus Bethea was held on Saturday, May 27th. The event was sponsored by the staff of Bartell Funeral Home, Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 5761, family and friends of Titus Bethea, and community members who were generous in their giving. This was a fundraiser to help Titus, who recently had a kidney transplant. The funds will help offset his medical bills and continue to monitor his acceptance of the organ. More about this will be in an upcoming issue of The Dillon Herald. If you would like to donate, contact Titus Bethea or Bartell Funeral Home.

(Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

PHOTO GALLERY

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.

