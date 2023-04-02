Services for Judy McKellar Turbeville were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Turbeville, 71, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon, SC, December 29, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Johnny McKellar and Louise Jackson McKellar Brown.

She was a member of East Dillon Baptist Church, and she was a former employee of DHEC.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bobby Turbeville of Dillon; son, Bobby Lee Turbeville of Dillon; brother, Jerry McKellar (Linda) of Dillon.

Mrs. Turbeville was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Jackson McKellar Brown; father, Johnny McKellar; step-father, Hubert Brown; son, Jeffery Turbeville; granddaughter, Pippa Turbeville; sister, Joann McKellar; and brother, Johnny Milton McKellar.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.