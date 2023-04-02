Matthew Denis Jones, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00. The family will greet friends and relatives from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to the service at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and other times at 1543 Highway 57 South, Dillon, SC. Interment will be following the service in Greenlawn Cemetery. Kannaday Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

Matthew was born in Dillon, SC on July 8, 1984. Matthew was the son of Denis Jones and Mary Cox (Thomas). He was a farmer by profession and was employed by Phillip Sealy Farms. Matthew was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He loved his family above all. He also enjoyed dirt track racing.

Matthew, known to his grandchildren as “Pop-Pop,” is survived, in addition to his parents, by his wife, Amy McKenzie Jones; step-son, Austin McKenzie (Raven), Fork, SC; son, Adrieon Alford, Fork, SC; and children of the home: Alicia McKenzie (Justin), Lake City, Arren Bourgoin, Pamela Jones and Luke Jones; sister, Kelly Jones, Dillon; and three grandchildren: Mason, William, and Scarlett; Special niece and nephews.

