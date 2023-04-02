John (Jack) Semmes Larkin, 82, of Florence, SC, passed away on March 15, 2023.

Jack was born in Memphis, TN, the son of the late James Semmes Larkin and Electra Wright Larkin. He was a retired Deacon of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hartsville, SC and was a Deacon at Good Shepard Catholic Church in Andover, NJ. He was a Hospice Chaplain for several years in Florence and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his sister, Jill Ann Lee, and his brother, James Larkin Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Judith Larkin; sons, James Thomas Larkin, of Memphis, TN, and John Semmes Larkin II, of Annapolis, MD; daughter, Santina Ann Larkin, of Norfolk, VA; sister, Katherine Larkin of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren, Sydney Larkin, Gillian Larkin, Abigail Larkin, and Kathryn Larkin.

The family received friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Please send messages to the family at the obituary section of www.stoudenmire dowling.com.