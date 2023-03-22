Update Given On City Of Dillon Visitors Center

By Betsy Finklea

An update on the City of Dillon’s Visitors Center was given at the council’s March meeting.

City Manager Glen Wagner said the renovations have begun on the building.

The plumbing and electrical portion is about 90 percent complete.

The ceiling and walls are being prepped for the drop-down ceiling and lights and new sheetrock for the walls. They are adding two walls on the inside and will re-do the floor and exterior doors.

The estimated completion date is June 2023. The Visitor’s Center will house the City of Dillon Development Office. Wagner said once Lisa Moody has moved out of the First Bank building and to this office that renovations will begin on the First Bank building for the City of Dillon Police Department.